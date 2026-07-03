2026 World Cup bracket updated: Who, when, and where is Egypt playing in Round of 16?

Egypt have learned their path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Find out who they will face, when the match will be played, and where the knockout clash will take place.

Egypt secured their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time and extra time. The victory, sealed with a 4–2 result in the shootout, confirmed Egypt’s progression to the furthest stage they have ever reached at a World Cup.

Egypt will now face the winner of the Argentina vs. Cape Verde matchup in the Round of 16. The game is scheduled for July 7, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET. For that reason, today’s Argentina vs. Cape Verde match carries serious implications depending on their result.

The match against Australia was decided after a tightly contested encounter. Egypt opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Emam Ashour, who finished a well-placed cross from Karim Hafez with a precise header. Australia later equalized in the 55th minute via an own goal by Mohamed Hany, after a dangerous set-piece created pressure inside the Egyptian penalty area.

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With the score level after 90 minutes, both sides were forced into extra time, where neither team managed to find a winner. The match ultimately went to penalties, where Egypt held their nerve to secure qualification.

Players and match officials line up for the national anthem. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Egypt’s path to the Round of 16

Egypt put together a steady and historic group-stage run to reach the Round of 16. They opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 1–1 draw vs. Belgium, where Emam Ashour scored early from a Mohamed Salah assist before an unfortunate own goal leveled the match.

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The Pharaohs then delivered a landmark moment with a 3–1 win against New Zealand, their first-ever World Cup victory, powered by Mostafa Ziko, Salah, and Mahmoud Trézéguet. A final 1–1 draw vs. Iran, sealed by Mahmoud Saber, confirmed their qualification.

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Egypt aren’t a traditional powerhouse, but they’ve looked organized, disciplined, and increasingly confident. Their historic win and consistent form give them meaningful momentum heading into the Round of 16.