Group G standings: Are New Zealand out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Belgium?

Belgium and New Zealand both entered Matchday 3 needing a win if they wanted to leave Group G of the 2026 World Cup and focus in the Round of 32. Hence, now that all is said and done, the standings are now set in stone.

Unfortunately for New Zealand and overnight sensation Tim Payne, their World Cup campaign has ended after just racking up one out of nine points in the group stage. For the Kiwis, it was a lackluster tournament.

The standings mark that Egypt will fall to the runner-up spot of the group, with Belgium, 10th in the FIFA rankings, ending as Group G’s winner, saving face after a really underwhelming first two games, but dominating New Zealand. Now, they’re en route to the Round of 32.

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Group G official standings in 2026 World Cup

With Belgium leading the way, Egypt will follow suit. Meanwhile, Iran will have to wait to see if they go to the Round of 32 as one of the best eight third places in the 2026 World Cup.

Leandro Trossard #10 of Belgium

Pos./ Team Pts. GP/GD (GF) 1. Belgium 5 3/+4 (6) 2. Egypt 5 3/+2 (5) 3. Iran 3 3/0 (3) 4. New Zealand 1 3/-6 (4)

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Who will Belgium and Egypt play in the Round of 32?

As it stands, and understanding this could change depending on the third-place wild cards, Belgiu will play South Korea. The game would be played at Seattle Stadium on July 1st.

As for Egypt, they will play another Oceania country in Australia on July 3rd at Dallas Stadium. As for now, if Iran manage to go through as one of the best-eight third places, Iran would play Switzerland on July 3 at BC Place in Vancouver.