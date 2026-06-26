Egypt’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup clash against Iran

Egypt face Iran in search of qualification for the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup and look to climb the FIFA rankings.

Egypt will look for a victory in their Group G duel against Iran at the 2026 World Cup, hosted at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, United States. Any result on the pitch can define their final position in the standings and their qualification to the Round of 32.

Egypt arrive in great form and have climbed three spots in the FIFA rankings after their win against New Zealand in the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs earned 12.70 points following the victory, rising to 26th place in the FIFA rankings—a jump of three spots from their previous 29th-place ranking, where they held 1583.37 points.

Egypt secured that 3-1 victory against New Zealand on Matchday 2 of the World Cup group stage. Goals from Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, and Trezeguet fueled the win, while Finn Surman scored a consolation goal for New Zealand that ultimately wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

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Egypt in search of a statement victory

Egypt will go all out in the encounter against Iran, as nothing is settled yet in Group G. However, Egypt arrive with a slight advantage and a baseline that could even allow them to lose, considering they already possess 4 points.

Ramin Rezaeian of Iran.

In the event of a loss, Egypt will freeze at 4 points and drop to second or third place in the standings. While that scenario does not sound favorable, the Egyptian squad still finishes in a position to qualify. However, if Egypt secure the victory, they will reach 7 points and lock down the undefeated top spot in the group, advancing to the Round of 32 as a top seed.

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Egypt will not hold anything back

Despite already having one foot inside the Round of 32, Egypt will look to deliver the best performance possible. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach Hossam Hassan said his team is fully prepared for its decisive Group G clash against Iran at the FIFA World Cup, stressing that the Pharaohs will be playing only for victory.

“We are focused on winning and are not thinking about any other qualification scenarios,” Hassan said. “Every World Cup match is difficult, and every opponent is strong. Our only objective is to beat Iran and secure a place in the next round.”