Are Ghana out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Colombia?

Ghana suffered a tough defeat against Colombia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, falling by a narrow 1-0 scoreline thanks to a goal that arrived just a few minutes into the first half, a result that leaves the African squad eliminated.

With this result, Ghana are officially eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with no options remaining to advance further in the competition, bringing an end to a run where they barely qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best third-place teams with 4 points.

On the other side, Colombia secured their qualification to the Round of 16, where their matchup is confirmed against Switzerland on July 7 at 4:00 PM ET at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. It will be a more than complicated encounter after Switzerland arrive coming off a 2-0 victory over Algeria.

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Colombia performing at a high level

From the very first minute, trust was placed in the level of the players called up by Nestor Lorenzo for this competition. On the other side, Carlos Queiroz’s plans were centered on spoiling the Tricolor’s party, especially given his poor previous stint with the national team during the pandemic.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia.

Luis Diaz, James Rodríguez, Lerma, and Jhon Arias began to build the Cafetero attack, specifically pressing the flanks to exploit the speed of the Colombian attackers in that zone of the pitch. Their collective efforts paid off in the 14th minute when a team buildup led to the opening goal from the feet of Arias, putting Colombia ahead.

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The second half was no different, and Nestor Lorenzo’s team came out even stronger following the substitution of James Rodriguez for Richard Rios. Rios injected a different rhythm into the team, which pushed against the opponent once again, this time utilizing the center of the pitch to capitalize on the quality of Gustavo Puerta.

As the minutes ticked away, Colombia took center stage in Kansas. However, the fear that an error would result in a goal for Ghana lingered in the air, especially because an offside call once again denied Luis Diaz a goal celebration.