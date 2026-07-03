What is Colombia’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Ghana?

Colombia play vs. Ghana in what can be a sleeper Round of 32 matchup in this 2026 World Cup.

Colombia have been one of the best teams in terms of functionality during the 2026 World Cup. However, that doesn’t mean Ghana will be an easy task to overcome, even if the FIFA rankings have one clear favorite.

Colombia are ranked 11th in the live FIFA rankings. They are trying to break into the top 10 of the world and a win over Ghana could help a long way in achieving that. For Colombia’s match vs. Ghana, the referee has been already settled.

As of now, Colombia have 1729.30 points. The 2026 World Cup has been great to Colombia as they’ve added points in every single game they’ve played so far. Hence, it’s been an upwards climb ever since the start of the tournament. As for Ghana, their ranking has also moved.

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Colombia’s fluctuating ranking during the 2026 World Cup

Colombia moved up two spots in the FIFA ranking since the beginning of the tournament and that’s thanks to two big gains in the first two matches. By beating Uzbekistan, Colombia earned 14.25 points.

Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia looks on.

After that, Colombia won an additional 14.81 points by beating DR Congo. Last but not least, a more discrete 1.88 points were added to their tally after their Portugal draw.

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Colombia are still a bit far from the FIFA ranking top 10

The bad news for Colombia is that the 10th team in the world is red-hot right now. That team is Mexico, who have climbed four spots and are now a whole 25 points above Colombia.

So, even if Colombia beat Ghana, there is little to no chance that they overtake Mexico. Still, they put pressure on the host nation that have a tough England matchup in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.