What is Ghana’s FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Colombia?

Ghana will try to cause a 2026 World Cup upset as they face off a higher-ranked team in Colombia in the Round of 32.

Ghana made it through to the knockout rounds but their Round of 32 matchup is a tough one as they face Colombia, a better team in the FIFA ranking. This is a very intriguing 2026 World Cup game.

Ghana are ranked 65th in the FIFA ranking, and that’s after already climbing eight spots during the 2026 World Cup. However, that low spot made Ghana add plenty of points by qualifying after their first three games. Depending on if Colombia win, tie, or lose to Ghana, the African nation can keep dreaming and climbing the FIFA ranking.

As of now, Ghana have 1387.00 points, but the sky is the limit. After all, Ghana keep in search of tying their furthest finish in World Cup history. Ghana know what it’s like to go in a deep run in this tournament.

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Ghana’s rise in the FIFA ranking during 2026 World Cup

Ghana started as one of the lowest-ranked teams in the World Cup, and now, they’ve added a lot of points. Their Matchday 1 win over Panama gave them 33.83 points. Their toughest test, however, will be a red-hot Colombia side.

Antoine Semenyo of Ghana.

Then, Ghana’s tie with England provided them with an additional 17.86 points. However, losing to Croatia send them back a bit, taking 11.57 points from the Black Stars. Despite their surge, Colombia’s FIFA ranking is still way better.

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Ghana’s all-time-best FIFA ranking

Ghana’s all-time-best FIFA ranking is 14th, which the team achieved in February 2008. That was in between the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, which Ghana played both. In fact, 2010 saw them as a sensation.

The fall between now and then have been catastrophic but this World Cup has shown the Black Stars they can go back into a much higher stratosphere. If they’re able to beat Colombia, the jump could be absolutely massive for Ghana.