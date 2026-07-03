What is the furthest Ghana has gone at a FIFA World Cup?

While Ghana's FIFA World Cup history only dates back to recent decades, the Black Stars have already etched their names into tournament lore with an unforgettable, deep knockout run.

Ghana may not have a legacy defined by decades of dominance across multiple FIFA World Cups, but there is one unforgettable tournament where the Black Stars captured the world’s imagination and proved that a deep knockout run was well within their reach.

The furthest Ghana has ever advanced in a World Cup came during the 2010 tournament in South Africa. In that historic edition, the African side marched all the way to the quarterfinals, ultimately losing to Uruguay on penalties following one of the most dramatic and controversial finishes in football history.

Deep into stoppage time of extra time, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez deliberately cleared a goalbound Ghanaian header off the line with his hands. The referee immediately showed the striker a straight red card and awarded a penalty to Ghana. However, Asamoah Gyan’s potential match-winning spot-kick agonizingly clipped the crossbar, and a heartbroken Ghana subsequently fell 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

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Ghana’s World Cup history is relatively recent

Prior to 2006, Ghana had never featured on soccer’s biggest stage. The West African nation withdrew from qualification cycles twice in its history and failed to qualify for the remaining editions of the tournament.

Jordan Ayew of Ghana

It wasn’t until Germany 2006 that Ghana finally made its grand World Cup debut. Remarkably, the Black Stars defied the odds by advancing straight to the Round of 16 in their very first appearance, finishing as runners-up in Group E behind an elite Italy side that would go on to lift the trophy.

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Though their debut run was halted in the first knockout stage by a 3-0 defeat to powerhouse Brazil, it left a proud yet bittersweet feeling for the African nation, which had rapidly earned a reputation as the ultimate dark horse of the tournament.

What is Ghana’s all-time World Cup record?

Excluding the 2026 edition, Ghana holds a lifetime 5-3-7 record at the FIFA World Cup. Across the four modern tournaments they have contested, the Black Stars have found the back of the net 18 times while conceding 23 goals.