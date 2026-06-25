When and where are Japan vs Brazil facing off in 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Japan and Brazil face each other in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, with details on when and where they play drawing major attention.

Brazil, led by Vinicius Jr., have officially learned their Round of 32 opponent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting up a high-profile knockout clash against Japan. The matchup brings together two teams that advanced from the group stage through very different paths but arrive with strong momentum heading into the elimination rounds.

Japan secured second place in Group F after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sweden on June 25, confirming their place in the knockout stage. That result finalized the Round of 32 bracket, pairing them with Brazil, even without Raphinha on the field in the last game, and now begin their pursuit of the title in the elimination phase.

The clash will take place on Monday, June 29, 2026, at Houston Stadium in Texas, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The winner will advance to the Round of 16 in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched fixtures of the opening knockout round.

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What is at stake in this knockout clash?

A place in the Round of 16 is on the line as Brazil begin their knockout campaign aiming to continue their push toward the title. Japan, meanwhile, will look to challenge one of the tournament favorites and produce a major upset on the global stage.

Kou Itakura #4 of Japan holding the shirt of Wataru Endo applauds fans after the 1-1 draw. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brazil enter the match with confidence after topping their group, while Japan’s disciplined performances earned them a deserved place in the elimination phase, setting up a tactical and competitive showdown in Houston.

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