Video: Scotland’s McKenna makes costly mistake that gifts Vinicius goal for Brazil

Vinícius Jr. pounced on a costly blunder by the Scotland defense, turning the mistake into a clinical finish to give Brazil the lead.

Capitalizing on a costly blunder by Scotland defender Scott McKenna, Vinicius Junior pounced on the high press initiated by teammate Rayan, walking the ball into an empty net to break the deadlock and hand Brazil the lead.

While neither Scotland nor Brazil had put on a masterclass up to that point, the breakthrough goal completely shifted the momentum for La Selecao. With the breakthrough, the South American giants climb to the top of the Group C standings, leapfrogging Morocco as they play out their concurrent matchup against Haiti.

The strike marks Vinicius Jr.’s third goal of the 2026 World Cup, a stellar sign for a Brazilian squad that is now on the precipice of locking down a spot in the knockout stage.

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Anticipation is building to see how the rest of the match unfolds, particularly with Neymar starting on the bench but remaining available as a substitute. If head coach Carlo Ancelotti calls his number, the veteran superstar has the undeniable quality to act as the ultimate closer and seal the victory.

Vini Jr. wasn't going to miss this one pic.twitter.com/CAKW84liMB — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 24, 2026

Vini has been the most decisive player for Brazil

With this third goal in the 2026 World Cup, Vinicius keeps establishing himself as the most important player in the tournament. He has created plenty of great chances for Brazil, and with it, the team has been undefeated.

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As the Brazilian supporters are waiting to watch Neymar on the field after four years without seen him, Vinicius Jr. has taken seriously the leadership of a team that want to be a World Champion after 24 years.

Brazil are just waiting for the final result of this game, in order to meet their rivals in the Round of 32, depending on the standings, as they are not depending on themselves at this point to lead the group.