Who is the referee for Brazil vs Scotland today at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil vs Scotland of Group C in the 2026 World Cup has been assigned to one of CONCACAF's most experienced referees.

Brazil and Scotland meet in one of the most anticipated games of the final Group C matchday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s going to be a spectacular atmosphere in Miami.

The Brazilian squad want a convincing win to secure first place of the group, while the Scots need just a point to to finally have a chance to advance to the knockout stages.

With qualification and group positioning on the line, FIFA has appointed an experienced officiating crew led by one of the most recognizable referees from North America.

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Who is the referee for Brazil vs Scotland?

The referee for Brazil vs Scotland is Cesar Ramos of Mexico. Ramos is one of CONCACAF’s most experienced officials and has previously officiated matches at both the FIFA World Cup and other major international competitions.

Given the importance of the match, FIFA’s decision to assign Ramos reflects the confidence the organization has in the Mexican referee’s ability to manage high-pressure encounters.

The rest of the officiating team for the match. Assistant Referee 1: Alberto Morin (Mexico) Assistant Referee 2: Marco Bisguerra (Mexico) Fourth Official: Espen Eskas (Norway) Reserve Assistant Referee: Jan Erik Engan (Norway). Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Guillermo Pacheco (Mexico).