Gianluca Prestianni’s suspension after Vinicius incident seemingly costs him a spot on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster

Gianluca Prestianni is likely to be snubbed from Argentina's 2026 World Cup roster, and it could all be traced back to the Vinicius Jr. incident a few months back.

Argentina‘s final list for the 2026 World Cup hasn’t been revealed and it already left us with some headlines. Now, it seems like Gianluca Prestianni won’t be included due to the suspension he suffered after the Vinicius Jr. incident in the UEFA Champions League back in the day.

As Bolavip Argentina was able to gather, Prestianni won’t play in the 2026 World Cup due to the suspension he suffered after an alleged homophobic remark against Vinicius Jr. Prestianni won’t be able to complete the required precautionary measure in time to serve his suspension after the World Cup.

Prestianni was handed a six-match ban by UEFA. Three matches were served conditionally, meaning he effectively faces a two-game worldwide suspension enforced by FIFA. Hence, he would miss the first two games in the 2026 World Cup, and that’s something Scaloni is not willing to compromise.

Advertisement

Prestianni was making his first steps for Argentina

Gianluca Prestianni is just 20 years old and he joined Benfica in 2024. He was a mainstay in Benfica’s starting XI. His output was good, so much so that he made his senior debut with Argentina in November, 2025. However, he will have to watch the 2026 World Cup from the outside.

🚨😮 BREAKING: FIFA gives worldwide status to Prestianni’s suspension after UEFA request.



The player will miss Argentina’s first two matches vs Algeria and Austria if called up to the World Cup. @fczyz pic.twitter.com/CuQvwnhi1w — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 6, 2026

Prestianni made his debut against Angola, where Argentina won 2-0. However, Prestianni played just four minutes during that game. The fact that the suspension is in place all but confirmed to Scaloni that Prestianni was not going to the World Cup, but it’s not like the Benfica player was an established name on Argentina’s locker room.

Advertisement

Argentina’s right wingers are a stacked position

Prestianni isn’t the only right winger to get discarded. Real Madrid’s gem Franco Mastantuono was also snubbed by Scaloni for the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Gonzalez, and even guys like Nico Paz or Thiago Almada could play in that position.

However, Mastantuono and Prestianni were the younger of the right-wing options. Hence, it’s still noteworthy that Scaloni is going for more experienced players. Though, in Prestianni’s case, the suspension of course played a major part in him not getting the nod.