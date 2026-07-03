Argentina vs Cape Verde: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 3, 2026

Argentina clash with Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Messi's Argentina faces one of the tournament's surprises, Vozinha's Cape Verde. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Cape Verde Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, July 3, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Argentina vs Cape Verde in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute live on FOX and Telemundo with most cable or satellite TV services.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, so be sure to tune in and watch every moment.

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Can I watch Argentina vs Cape Verde for free?

U.S. fans can watch this matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services provide full match coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina begin their knockout-stage run after sweeping the group stage with three straight victories to finish first in their group. Led by Lionel Messi, the defending World Cup champions now meet surprise package Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

The African side earned a historic place in the knockout rounds after finishing second in a tough group featuring Spain and Uruguay, with goalkeeper Vozinha playing a key role. Argentina will look to keep its title defense alive, while Cape Verde hopes to deliver another stunning upset.

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Vozinha of Cabo Verde – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Argentina vs Cape Verde: Predicted Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, C. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, E. Fernandez; Messi, L. Martinez, Alvarez,

Cape Verde (4-4-2): Vozinha; S. Moreira, R. Lopes, L. Costa, Stopira; G. Rodrigues, J. Monteiro, J. Paulo, J. Cabral; R. Mendes, D. Livramento.

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What time is the Argentina vs Cape Verde match?

The match kicks off today, July 3, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM