Argentina vs Cape Verde: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 3, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Argentina vs Cape Verde
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Friday, July 3, 2026
|Time
|9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Argentina vs Cape Verde in the USA
Fans in the United States can catch every minute live on FOX and Telemundo with most cable or satellite TV services.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, so be sure to tune in and watch every moment.
Can I watch Argentina vs Cape Verde for free?
U.S. fans can watch this matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.
Available nationwide, both services provide full match coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.
Lionel Scaloni voices concerns over Argentina’s Round of 32 match against Cape Verde at 2026 World Cup
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Argentina begin their knockout-stage run after sweeping the group stage with three straight victories to finish first in their group. Led by Lionel Messi, the defending World Cup champions now meet surprise package Cape Verde in the Round of 32.
The African side earned a historic place in the knockout rounds after finishing second in a tough group featuring Spain and Uruguay, with goalkeeper Vozinha playing a key role. Argentina will look to keep its title defense alive, while Cape Verde hopes to deliver another stunning upset.
Vozinha of Cabo Verde – Michael Steele/Getty Images
Argentina vs Cape Verde: Predicted Lineups
Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, C. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, E. Fernandez; Messi, L. Martinez, Alvarez,
Cape Verde (4-4-2): Vozinha; S. Moreira, R. Lopes, L. Costa, Stopira; G. Rodrigues, J. Monteiro, J. Paulo, J. Cabral; R. Mendes, D. Livramento.
What time is the Argentina vs Cape Verde match?
The match kicks off today, July 3, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 6:00 PM
Central Time: 5:00 PM
Mountain Time: 4:00 PM
Pacific Time: 3:00 PM