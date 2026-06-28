Lionel Scaloni voices concerns over Argentina’s Round of 32 match against Cape Verde at 2026 World Cup

Ahead of Argentina's matchup against Cape Verde in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, head coach Lionel Scaloni questioned FIFA's decision-makers in the scheduling of the game.

On paper, Argentina have arguably the most favorable matchup of any team in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. However, ahead of the win-or-go-home clash against Cape Verde, manager Lionel Scaloni made a stern statement aimed directly at the governing body. The reason for his discontent? The kickoff time for the upcoming game.

“It’s a difficult kickoff time to understand because it’s going to be very hot in Miami. But we can’t complain, because everyone is playing at similar times,” Scaloni said, via TNT Sports Argentina, about the upcoming fixture against Cape Verde.

Argentina’s game against Cape Verde is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3. The game will be played at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), which adds an exclamation mark to the unbearable hot and humidity in the 305. Miami’s venue isn’t enclosed, nor does it have a roof covering the pitch. Thus, Argentina and Cape Verde will be playing under the sun in the Sunshine State.

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Scaloni’s statement isn’t so much an excuse as it is a message directed at FIFA and the organizers behind the 2026 World Cup, who may have made a poor decision by not scheduling the game for later in the evening.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Miami suits Argentina well

The vibrant city in South Florida is home to thousands of Argentinians—including the likes of Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul—and receives many more tourists every year. Moreover, La Albiceleste have played several times at Hard Rock Stadium and have had some pretty memorable nights at the venue in Miami Gardens.

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Argentina hoisted their 16th Copa America title in Miami in 2024, defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez in extra time. As closely linked as Miami is to Argentina, the national team had yet to play in the Magic City at the 2026 World Cup.

One and done

However, Argentina hope they never play in Miami again in this tournament. The reason why? Due to the locked 2026 World Cup bracket, Argentina—and every other team—already know where they’ll play next if they advance through each round. Argentina will not play in Miami again unless they lose in the semifinals and must return to South Florida for the third-place match.

Scaloni’s side came into the World Cup eyeing a back-to-back title, and settling for third place is not on its mind. As much as Argentinians love Miami, they are fine with not playing there again if that’s what it takes to win a fourth World Cup title. It’s a pretty fair sacrifice to make.