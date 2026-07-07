Argentina’s worst World Cup eliminations: What’s their earliest exit in tournament history?

Argentina, throughout their rich history in the World Cup, have collected not only titles but also early eliminations.

Throughout history, the World Cup format has constantly evolved. From editions featuring only a knockout stage with a handful of participating teams to tournaments with 48 nations divided into 12 groups, the competition has undergone major changes. Argentina, despite lifting the trophy on multiple occasions, have also experienced some major disappointments.

The 1978, 1986, and 2022 editions were the tournaments where La Albiceleste reached the pinnacle of world soccer, a sky that, coincidentally, shares the same color as their flag. This rich history also includes major setbacks, some of them stunning and unexpected.

Regardless of the result, Argentina’s fans will always be there, supporting the team with their chants. Not only during moments of ultimate glory, but also when everything seems to be falling apart along the way.

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Argentina’s most painful World Cup eliminations

On three occasions, the Argentina national team failed to make it past the group stage. However, each of those World Cups was played under a very different format and presented unique challenges.

Sweden – Argentina, World Cup 2002.

The first came in the 1958 edition, better known as the “Disaster of Sweden.” Argentina suffered the heaviest defeat in its World Cup history during that tournament, falling 6-1 to Czechoslovakia. The team also lost 3-1 to West Germany and only managed a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland, which was not enough to advance to the next round.

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Four years later, at the 1962 World Cup in Chile, Argentina were unable to change their fortune. The team defeated Bulgaria 1-0, drew 0-0 with Hungary, and suffered a 3-1 loss to England. That final defeat proved to be the decisive blow that ended Argentina’s hopes of advancing.

The most recent example dates back to 2002, specifically the World Cup held in South Korea and Japan. The team coached by Marcelo Bielsa and filled with stars such as Gabriel Batistuta, Ariel Ortega, and Juan Sebastian Veron defeated Nigeria 1-0, lost 1-0 to England, and eventually drew 1-1 with Sweden in the so-called “Group of Death.” Considering the number of teams involved and the high expectations surrounding the squad, it was arguably one of the toughest blows in Argentina’s history.

Argentina’s 1934 World Cup experience

After finishing as runners-up at the 1930 World Cup, Argentina entered the 1934 tournament amid a conflict between professional and amateur players. That edition began directly with the knockout stage, and La Albiceleste suffered a 3-2 defeat to Sweden, quickly ending their campaign and finishing in ninth place overall.

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Argentina at the World Cup

Three World Cup titles, three runner-up finishes, and several memorable campaigns have shaped the history of a national team that is always considered a contender. Here is the complete list of Argentina’s finishes in every World Cup edition: