Australia vs Turkey: Uniforms, attendance, referee, temperature, and stadium of 2026 World Cup game

Australia wants everything to be perfect, leaning on a classic uniform for its group stage opener. Meanwhile, Turkiye returns to the World Cup ready to give everything.

Australia keeps its World Cup appearance streak alive for the 2026 edition, locking in a matchup against Turkiye. The Socceroos are set to rock their classic yellow jersey that everyone recognizes, while the Turkish side will counter with their dominant, powerful all-red uniform.

The opening match for the Socceroos takes place at Vancouver’s BC Place, a venue more than capable of hosting big World Cup games. The weather looks ideal for kickoff, crisp but not freezing, with clear skies and zero rain in the forecast.

Against a physical Turkiye squad that averages 10.5 fouls per game, a veteran referee is crucial. South American official Jesús Valenzuela gets the nod, bringing 161 professional matches and prior World Cup experience to the pitch.

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Uniforms, Attendance, and Venue

There will be no mistaking the two teams on the field. Australia’s golden yellow jersey and olive green shorts are a sharp contrast to Turkiye’s solid red jersey, shorts, and socks. The Socceroos’ goalkeeper will suit up in an all-black kit, while his Turkish counterpart will wear all-blue.

Fans will pack into BC Place, which boasts a capacity of 54,500 seats. While Vancouver has a relatively small local diaspora, counting fewer than 7,000 Turkish residents and just over half that number of Australians, a massive crowd is still expected.

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Referee and Weather

Looking closer at the officiating, Valenzuela worked the 2022 World Cup and is known for letting the game flow, handing out just three yellow cards across his two tournament appearances. Overall, he averages 21 fouls called and 1.5 yellow cards per game.

The elements shouldn’t disrupt the flow for the players or the referee. Kickoff temperature is projected at a comfortable 71.6°F (22°C). This mild weather should favor both squads, closely mimicking the evening conditions they are used to back home for a 9:00 PM local kickoff in Vancouver.