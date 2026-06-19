Brazil vs Haiti: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 19, 2026

Brazil will face Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Brazil is going for its first victory against a Haiti team that is desperate for a win. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Brazil vs Haiti Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 19, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Brazil vs Haiti in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Brazil vs Haiti for free?

Fans throughout the United States can watch this featured showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering a free five-day trial for eligible new subscribers.

With nationwide access through either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening kick all the way through the closing moments.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Brazil‘s tournament opener ended with mixed feelings after a 1-1 draw against Morocco. While avoiding defeat was important, the Seleção’s performance fell short of expectations for a team with its talent and pedigree.

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Now seeking its first win to strengthen its qualification hopes, Brazil faces a Haiti side under pressure after an encouraging but ultimately unsuccessful debut against Scotland. Another loss for Haiti would leave them on the verge of elimination.

Wilson Isidor of Haiti – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Brazil vs Haiti: Predicted Lineups

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior.

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Haiti (4-4-2): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Martin Expérience; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Carl Sainté; Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot.

What time is the Brazil vs Haiti match?

The match kicks off today, June 19, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM.