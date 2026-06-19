In which city and stadium are Brazil vs Haiti playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Brazil will face Haiti in a city renowned across the United States for its sports passion, a town home to major franchises across multiple sports, where comfortable weather is on the forecast.

Brazil is locked in and ready for its second 2026 World Cup group stage match, this time against Haiti, where it needs a win to bounce back and build momentum. The matchup heads to Philadelphia, with Lincoln Financial Field serving as the host venue.

It’s an ideal setting for Brazil to chase a bounce-back win against Haiti. Even though Neymar Jr. is missing from the lineup, Philly features the perfect stadium, boasting nearly 69,000 seats for fans who could be treated to plenty of goals if The Seleção finds its rhythm.

The weather is expected to be pristine for both squads to play comfortably. On a cool evening, Brazil unfortunately won’t be wearing its classic kit, but it will still be a spectacle to watch them in a city primarily dominated by hockey, baseball, basketball, and football.

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City and stadium

Philadelphia is well-known as one of the premier sports towns in the United States. Lincoln Financial Field, where Brazil will play its second group stage match in hopes of advancing to the knockout round, has a total capacity of 68,324 seats.

Lincoln Financial Field during the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images/Al Bello)

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, a highly popular franchise. Local football fans will surely tune in to the World Cup action, and with Haiti coming in as a heavy underdog, they might just witness another clean sheet in group play.

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Attendance and weather

So far in this World Cup, Lincoln Financial Field has drawn strong attendance. The stadium’s first match saw 68,274 tickets sold, essentially a full house. With Brazil in town, another near-sellout is likely, even against a Haitian national team that few casual fans know well.

By the 8:30 PM local kickoff, the weather is expected to stay clear with a temperature of 82°F, 12 mph winds, and 38% humidity. This will actually feel somewhat “cool” for the Brazilian and Haitian players who are used to much warmer tropical climates.