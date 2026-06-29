Brazil vs Japan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 29, 2026

Brazil plays against Japan at the Houston Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. The Japanese team is aiming for an upset against Vinicius Jr's Brazil. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Brazil vs Japan Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 29, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Brazil vs Japan in the USA

Broadcast options across the United States include FOX and Telemundo on standard cable and satellite television services.

Fans can also stream the match live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting soccer showdown.

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Can I watch Brazil vs Japan for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer eligible new users a free five-day trial.

With nationwide availability on both platforms, viewers can follow every key moment of the contest from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A spot in the quarterfinals is on the line as Brazil opens its knockout-stage campaign after cruising through the group stage. The tournament favorites topped their group with little trouble, with Morocco providing their toughest test, and now Vinicius Jr. and company are looking to keep their title hopes alive.

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Japan, however, has already shown it can compete with the world’s best, highlighted by an impressive 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, and enters this matchup believing it has what it takes to deliver one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup.

Hiroki Ito of Japan – Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brazil vs Japan: Predicted Lineups

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Lucas Paquetá, Vinícius Júnior; Matheus Cunha.

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Japan (3-4-2-1): Zion Suzuki; Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura; Ritsu Doan, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda; Ayase Ueda.

What time is the Brazil vs Japan match?

The match kicks off today, June 29, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM