Can the USA appeal Folarin Balogun’s red card for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Belgium?

The United States are set for their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium without Folarin Balogun, marking a significant change in their attacking setup for the knockout stage.

The United States will be without Folarin Balogun for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium after the striker was sent off by a red card in the 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The decision, confirmed after a VAR review, immediately ruled him out of the next match and left the USMNT facing a major attacking adjustment ahead of a critical knockout fixture.

FIFA regulations don’t allow appeals for red cards issued for “serious foul play,” which is the category applied in Balogun’s case after replays showed contact involving an apparent stomp on an opponent’s ankle.

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The U.S. finished the match with 10 men but still secured victory, managing the final stretch without their forward. However, Balogun’s absence now forces head coach Mauricio Pochettino to consider alternatives for the Belgium showdown, with options including Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, or a tactical shift involving Christian Pulisic, who lamented Folarin Balogun’s red card, in a central attacking role.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Can the USA handle Belgium without Folarin Balogun?

The United States still have a realistic chance of reaching the quarterfinals without Folarin Balogun, but the challenge against Belgium becomes significantly tougher.

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Even though Balogun is the team’s top scorer at this World Cup with three goals, Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical approach and the squad’s physical profile point toward a tightly contested matchup.