Folarin Balogun apologizes to USA fans in first message since World Cup exit and controversial participation vs Belgium

Folarin Balogun apologized to USA fans after the USMNT’s World Cup exit, breaking his silence following the controversial match against Belgium.

Folarin Balogun broke his silence following the United States’ 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing an emotional message with fans after the USMNT‘s tournament came to a disappointing end.

“My debut World Cup… it hurts to wait four years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans. It was not good enough when it mattered most and we let you down,” Balogun wrote on X after the final whistle, reflecting on the team’s elimination.

Balogun’s appearance against Belgium had already become one of the tournament’s biggest talking points after FIFA overturned his suspension ahead of the knockout match. Although the striker returned to the starting lineup, he was unable to influence the game as Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals with a convincing victory.

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Balogun apologizes after the United States’ World Cup exit

Following the defeat, Balogun thanked supporters while expressing confidence that American soccer will continue to grow despite the disappointing result. “Soccer in America will only become bigger. The belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing and I know the best days are in front of us.”

My debut World Cup… it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans it was not good enough when it mattered most and we let you down



Soccer in America will only become bigger the belief, the talent, and the… pic.twitter.com/Wgk4bnpunV — Balogun (@balogun) July 8, 2026

He also added, “The future belongs to those who never stop believing. This moment will fuel us. We will be back. Why not us? For the nation. For the flag.” Belgium controlled much of the Round of 16 contest, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku completed the 4-1 victory.

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Balogun’s participation remained a major talking point

The decision generated widespread discussion ahead of the Round of 16 after reports of a phone call from Donald Trump to Gianni Infantino regarding Balogun’s red card, while Mauricio Pochettino publicly celebrated the striker’s availability.

FIFA later fined Balogun after the case was reviewed, although the FIFA Disciplinary Committee explained why Balogun could play against Belgium despite the disciplinary proceedings.

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In the end, the controversy surrounding Balogun’s participation was overshadowed by Belgium’s dominant performance, which ended the United States’ World Cup campaign.