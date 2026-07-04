Canada’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Morocco

Canada face Morocco at Houston Stadium with the goal of breaking through to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

The Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup begins with a marquee matchup between Canada and Morocco. While the North American side is ranked significantly lower than its opponent, that standing could change depending on the outcome of this match, whether the The Maple Leaves win, tie, or lose.

Heading into the match at Houston Stadium, Canada sit 30th in the FIFA World Ranking. That position has not changed since their previous outing, with Jesse Marsch’s side holding 1,571.34 points.

The situation for the Atlas Lions is quite different. Morocco currently sit 6th in the FIFA World Ranking, making them one of the highest-ranked teams remaining in the knockout stage of the tournament.

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All or nothing for Canada

At this stage, there are no second chances, and Canada are well aware of that. The match, officiated by English referee Michael Oliver, represents a major opportunity for the host nation to continue its steady progress at the World Cup.

Stephen Eustaquio #7 of Canada (obscured) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

This team, who will be without Alphonso Davies in the starting lineup, knows it is facing a historic opportunity to set a milestone: Canada have never reached the quarterfinal stage, having been eliminated in the group stage in both of their previous appearances (Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022).

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Canada’s previous stages

In the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosts Canada secured their spot in the knockout rounds by finishing second in Group B with four points. After opening with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Canucks made history by claiming their first-ever World Cup victory in an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Qatar, before concluding the phase with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

Advancing to the Round of 32, Canada kept their historic momentum alive with a gritty 1-0 victory over South Africa, courtesy of a 90th-minute winner by Stephen Eustaquio, booking their ticket to the Round of 16.