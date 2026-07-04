What happens if Canada win, tie or lose vs Morocco today at the 2026 World Cup?

Canada face Morocco in a decisive 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match. Here’s what a win, draw or loss means for their quarterfinal hopes.

Canada and Morocco meet in a high-stakes Round of 16 showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. After both teams overcame difficult paths to reach the knockout stage, only one will continue their journey after today’s clash at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Canada have enjoyed one of the most memorable tournaments in the nation’s history. The co-hosts advanced from the group stage before edging South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32 thanks to Stephen Eustaquio‘s dramatic stoppage-time winner, while Morocco eliminated the Netherlands in a tense penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

With the group stage behind them, there are no standings or point calculations left. This is a single-elimination match, meaning only one nation will move on to the quarterfinals, while the other will see their World Cup campaign come to an end.

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What happens if Canada win vs. Morocco?

A victory would send Canada to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in the history of the men’s national team. The Canadians would face the winner of France vs. Paraguay in the quarterfinals, with that match scheduled to be played in Boston on July 9.

Jonathan David #10 of Canada celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Reaching the last eight would mark another historic milestone for the tournament co‑hosts, while a Canadian win would also eliminate Morocco from the competition.

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What happens if Canada and Morocco are tied after 90 minutes?

Unlike the group stage, a draw cannot stand in the knockout rounds. If the score remains level after regulation, the match will move to 30 minutes of extra time, divided into two 15-minute periods.

Should the teams still be tied after 120 minutes, and with no golden‑goal rule in place at the World Cup, the winner will be decided in a penalty shootout. One way or another, today’s match must produce a winner.

What happens if Canada lose vs. Morocco?

A defeat would immediately end Canada’s historic World Cup run as co-hosts. Morocco would advance to the quarterfinals and continue their pursuit of another deep World Cup campaign after reaching the semifinals in Qatar 2022. The Atlas Lions would then prepare to face either France or Paraguay for a place in the semifinals.

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