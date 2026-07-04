Who is the referee for Canada vs Morocco today at the 2026 World Cup?

Canada and Morocco meet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, and the full officiating team for the knockout clash has been confirmed.

Canada and Morocco face each other today at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with both nations aiming to continue their historic tournament runs and secure a place in the quarterfinals. Alphonso Davies won’t be in the starting lineup today, with Jesse Marsch opting to use him as part of a tactical adjustment.

The central referee for today’s Round of 16 match is English official Michael Oliver. Widely recognized for his work in top competitions, Oliver serves as a Premier League, FIFA, and UEFA elite referee, with additional experience in high‑profile matches abroad.

With the uniforms Canada and Morocco are wearing today confirmed, Canada reached this stage after a breakthrough campaign that saw them advance beyond the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history, while Morocco continue to build on their strong international form following a memorable run at the tournament.

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Full match officiating team for Canada vs Morocco

FIFA has appointed an experienced international crew to support Oliver for today’s Round of 16 clash at Houston Stadium. The game between Canada and Morocco carries major implications depending on whether they win, draw, or lose today.

Referee, Michael Oliver during a Premier League match. George Wood/Getty Images

Full officiating team:

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)

Michael Oliver (England) Assistant Referee 1: Stuart Burt (England)

Stuart Burt (England) Assistant Referee 2: James Mainwaring (England)

James Mainwaring (England) Fourth Official: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands) Fifth Official: Hessel Steegstra (Netherlands)

Hessel Steegstra (Netherlands) VAR: Jarred Gillett (England)

Jarred Gillett (England) Assistant VAR: Dennis Higler (Netherlands)

Dennis Higler (Netherlands) Support VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)

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What to expect from the officiating style in this World Cup match

Michael Oliver is widely recognized for allowing play to flow while maintaining control through clear communication and consistent foul management. His style typically avoids unnecessary interruptions, but he remains firm when managing tactical fouls or escalating physical duels.

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With both Canada and Morocco facing high stakes in a knockout-stage environment, the refereeing approach will likely focus on maintaining rhythm while ensuring discipline in key moments throughout the match.