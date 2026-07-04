What is Morocco’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Canada?

Morocco are aiming for a place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals against Canada, a team ranked several places below them in the FIFA World Ranking.

The opening round of the knockout stage is now behind us, and the remaining teams are set for the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. Morocco, ranked well above Canada in the FIFA World Ranking, will look to become the first team to book a place in the quarterfinals.

With 1,788.86 points, the Atlas Lions currently sit sixth in the FIFA World Ranking, just behind fifth-placed Brazil. After advancing to this stage of the tournament, they climbed one spot in the standings.

Canada‘s situation is quite different from that of their opponents. One of the remaining CONCACAF representatives still alive in the tournament, they currently sit 30th in the standings, having remained in the same position as in the previous round.

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Morocco and Canada meet again

Morocco and Canada are set to face each other once again in a matchup heavy with a sense of revenge. Their last encounter dates back to the Qatar 2022 group stage, where the Atlas Lions secured a 2-1 victory in Group F—a pivotal result that propelled the African side toward its historic semifinal run while leaving the North Americans empty-handed.

Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco.

Now, with more mature squads and evolved dynamics, Canada will look to rewrite the recent narrative, while Morocco aim to assert their dominance once more in a clash that promises high intensity.

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Morocco eye another deep World Cup run

Veteran English referee Michael Oliver will be in charge of the Round of 16 clash, with one team securing a place in the quarterfinals while the other heads home. Morocco, one of the tournament’s toughest contenders, are aiming to match—or even surpass—their remarkable run from the last World Cup

There, the African side came within one win of reaching its first-ever World Cup final. However, Kylian Mbappe’s France proved too strong, defeating the Atlas Lions 2-0 in the semifinals. Morocco ultimately finished fourth after losing the third-place playoff.