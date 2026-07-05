Carlo Ancelotti defends Bruno Guimaraes penalty decision, reveals Vinicius Jr wasn’t on the shortlist

Brazil have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. After falling 2-1 to Norway, questions about why Vinicius Jr. didn’t take the penalty early in the game and Bruno Guimaraes did have grown louder. Carlo Ancelotti had to address the hot topic, even after his son, Davide, explained why Guimaraes took the shot.

“We looked at a yearly statistic of our players. Neymar was our best penalty-taker followed by Igor Thiago and Raphinha. After Raphinha, Guimaraes was the best,” Carlo Ancelotti said during his press conference. “After him came Martinelli. We chose Bruno Guimaraes because we thought he was the best penalty-taker on the pitch.”

Ancelotti stood by the decision. He knows hindsight is 20/20, and won’t go against what him and his staff thought going into the game. However, the fact that Vinicius wasn’t even among the top-five options is something that makes a lot of noise.

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