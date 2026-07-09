Colombia reportedly enter the mix for Zlatko Dalic after shocking 2026 World Cup exit

Colombia’s disappointing 2026 World Cup exit has fueled heavy speculation over head coach Néstor Lorenzo’s future. Reports already link former Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic to the vacancy on Colombia's radar.

A dark cloud continues to hang over Colombia following their heartbreaking Round of 16 elimination against Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup. Amid rampant speculation regarding the future of the program, a significant report has emerged linking former Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic to Colombia’s potentially vacant head coaching position.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore and corroborated by Caracol’s Julian Capera, Dalic has surfaced as a primary target for the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) if they decide to move on from current manager Nestor Lorenzo.

“A member of the Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation has once again expressed interest to Zlatko Dalic‘s entourage,” Capera reported on his X account.

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Following disappointing 2026 World Cup exits for both Colombia and Croatia, the FCF is looking ahead even as the tournament moves into the quarterfinals, with the final bracket confirmed. Landing Dalic will be no easy task for the Colombian side, however, as several other international programs are already vying for the veteran tactician’s services.

Zlatko Dalic talking to the media.

Colombia reportedly faces stiff competition for Dalic

As detailed by Lepore and Capera, Colombia are far from being the only suitor trying to lure Dalic back to the technical area for the upcoming international cycle. “The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, and South Korea also have him on their radar,” Capera added.

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Dalic’s ultimate destination could be hinged on the financial packages offered and the FCF’s final decision regarding Lorenzo, whose current contract is set to expire on July 30.

Political uncertainty looming over the FCF

Beyond the financial negotiations and competing international bids, Colombia’s pursuit of Dalic face a massive internal hurdle. “In Colombia, everything depends on the continuity of Ramon Jesurun [FCF President] and a potential legal dispute that could arise in the coming days regarding his re-election,“ Capera noted.

Dalic became one of the market’s most coveted free agents after stepping down following Croatia’s World Cup exit, added to the list of head coaches that left their teams following tournament’s elimination. He boasts an elite international resume, having famously guided Croatia to a runner-up finish at Russia 2018 and a third-place podium finish at Qatar 2022.

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