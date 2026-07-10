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England reportedly face major concern with Declan Rice ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs Norway

England is preparing for a grueling match against Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, but Declan Rice's participation might be in jeopardy.

Declan Rice #4 of England
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesDeclan Rice #4 of England

England, one of the eight World Cup champions, and Norway are set to clash in a must-watch 2026 World Cup quarterfinal matchup. However, the Three Lions might not be able to count on star midfielder Declan Rice.

According to many reports, including Sami Mokbel from BBC, Declan Rice is fighting a slight sickness bug and has been sidelined from the group to prevent any bug spread. Hence, Rice’s status is really in question right now. There is also an injury update on Marc Guehi.

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Rice is a key piece in the middle of the field for the English national team. As they face a top-tier team like Norway, England must be praying that the Arsenal man can step up into the pitch, even more now that Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two games. The midfielder is also dealing with huge discomfort in his hamstring.

Rice in the 2026 World Cup

Declan Rice has played four matches, accumulating 342 minutes and getting one assist. Rice most notably played the full 90 minutes in England’s dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 win against Mexico at Mexico Stadium. In the 2026 World Cup, Rice has been a protagonist.

Rice is the metronome of England. He is the player that commands the tempo, helps with the buildup and also brings good zone coverage. All in all, he is one of the best midfielders in the world for a reason.

See also

Erling Haaland embraces underdog status for Norway vs England at 2026 World Cup QF

Who could replace Rice if he can’t play for England vs Belgium?

Given that Jordan Henderson got injured in England’s game vs. Mexico, the primary option to replace Rice if he is not ready to go is Kobbie Mainoo. While still a central midfielder, Mainoo and Rice are very different.

Rice is a defensively dominant, physically imposing anchor who excels at breaking up play and driving the ball forward. Mainoo is a press-resistant, deep-lying playmaker known for his close control, composure, and ability to get the ball in between lines.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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