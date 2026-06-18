Cristiano Ronaldo given lesson from Thierry Henry after Portugal’s disappointing 2026 World Cup debut

Cristiano Ronaldo received tactical criticism from former France star Thierry Henry after Portugal’s 1–1 draw with DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener, as FOX analysis highlighted missed attacking positioning.

Portugal opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a frustrating 1–1 draw against DR Congo in Houston, in a match that highlighted both their control of possession and their lack of clinical finishing. Cristiano Ronaldo made his tournament debut, but despite long spells of dominance, Roberto Martínez’s side was unable to secure all three points.

The performance sparked analysis from Thierry Henry, who was working as an analyst for FOX during the World Cup broadcast. Speaking about one key attacking sequence, Henry pointed to Ronaldo’s positioning and decision-making in the final third. “The team needs to score, not you need to score. … Because he wants to score he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes.” Henry said on FOX.

Portugal had taken an early lead through João Neves in the 6th minute, but failed to build on that advantage despite controlling much of the game. DR Congo stayed compact and disciplined, waiting for opportunities to counter and staying alive in the match deep into the second half.

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What went wrong for Portugal in the final third?

Portugal’s main issue came in their attacking decision-making inside the penalty area, where multiple chances went begging despite sustained pressure. The side created enough opportunities to extend their lead but lacked the final touch needed to put the game away.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The draw leaves Portugal with mixed feelings after their opener: a strong collective performance, a solid tactical structure, and moments of individual brilliance, but also a reminder that efficiency in front of goal will be crucial moving forward in the tournament.

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Can Cristiano Ronaldo still influence Portugal’s World Cup run?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who addressed the draw against DR Congo, remains central to Portugal’s ambitions, but the debate around his role will continue after this opening match. While his presence draws defenders and creates space, the balance between individual ambition and team efficiency has become a talking point.

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Portugal and Ronaldo will now look to regroup ahead of their next group-stage fixture, with pressure already building to convert dominance into results as the tournament progresses.