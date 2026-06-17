Players born outside Portugal who are playing with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2026 World Cup

Portugal's 2026 World Cup squad is built around Cristiano Ronaldo, but the team's story extends far beyond the legendary captain.

Portugal are favorites to win the 2026 World Cup with one of the most talented squads in the tournament and, remarkably, with Cristiano Ronaldo still leading the national team.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to represent his country on the biggest stage as Portugal chase what could be the first World Cup title in their history.

Like many European powers, Portugal’s squad reflects the increasingly global nature of the sport. Several players in the roster were born outside the country but chose to represent Portugal internationally, adding another layer to one of the deepest squads in the competition.

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2026 World Cup: Which Portugal players were born outside the country?

Only two players in Portugal’s World Cup squad were born outside the country: goalkeeper Diogo Costa and midfielder Matheus Nunes. Diogo Costa was born in Switzerland, while Matheus Nunes was born in Brazil.

Why does Diogo Costa represent Portugal?

Diogo Costa was born in the Swiss city of Rothrist, but his parents are Portuguese. When he was seven years old, his family moved to Portugal after his father found work in the town of Santo Tirso.

He developed into one of Europe’s top goalkeepers and has established himself as Portugal’s No. 1. His performances for both club and country have made him one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers of his generation.

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How did Matheus Nunes become a Portugal international?

Matheus Nunes was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After his father left the family, he moved to Ericeira, in Portugal, at the age of 12 alongside his mother and stepfather.

Which Portugal stars were born in Portugal?

The remaining 24 players in Portugal’s World Cup squad were born in the country. They are Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Tomas Araujo, Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Samu Costa, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Francisco Trincao, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes, and Francisco Conceicao.

Together, they form the core of one of the most talented generations in Portuguese history. Blending experienced veterans such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva with rising stars like Joao Neves and Vitinha, Portugal enter the 2026 World Cup with legitimate ambitions of lifting the trophy for the first time.