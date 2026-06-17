Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Halftime! Cristiano Ronaldo makes 2026 World Cup debut (1-1)
Portugal and DR Congo meet in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match as Cristiano Ronaldo begins his historic sixth World Cup appearance. The game is now tied 1–1 — follow the live action here, including the full minute‑by‑minute.
Portugal begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday when they face DR Congo in Houston, Texas. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team once again, the Portuguese enter the tournament as one of the favorites and will look to start Group K with a victory in what could be another historic chapter of the legendary forward’s international career.
Roberto Martínez‘s side arrives at the World Cup in strong form after lifting the UEFA Nations League and boasting one of the most talented squads in the competition. Portugal reached the quarterfinals at Qatar 2022, and expectations are even higher this time as they aim to challenge for the country’s first World Cup title.
For DR Congo, this match marks a long-awaited return to soccer’s biggest stage. The Africans are making only their second World Cup appearance and their first since 1974 after securing qualification through the intercontinental playoffs. While Portugal enters as the favorite, DR Congo will hope to make a statement in Houston and begin its Group K journey with a surprise result.
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First‑half stats — Portugal 1–1 DR Congo
Portugal controlled most of the ball but couldn’t turn it into chances, while DR Congo made the most of their few attacks and found the equalizer through Wissa. Despite 81.5% possession, Portugal finished the half with just one shot, matching DR Congo’s lone attempt. The Congolese side stayed efficient in duels and recoveries, keeping the match level at 1–1 heading into the break.
Halftime — Portugal 1–1 DR Congo
The first half closes with the match all square. Portugal controlled most of the play, but DR Congo struck late through Yoane Wissa, capitalizing on back‑to‑back corners to level it right before the break.
45+4' — WISSA SCORES! DR Congo equalize (1–1)
Yoane Wissa pounces inside the box and fires it past Diogo Costa to level the match. A huge moment for DR Congo after sustained pressure from those consecutive corners. Portugal are stunned as the Leopards tie it right before halftime.
45+3' — Double corner for DR Congo after a dangerous counter (1–0)
DR Congo break quickly on the counter and force a corner. Portugal clear the first delivery at the near post, but the rebound deflects out again, giving the Leopards a second consecutive corner as they keep the pressure on.
45' — Four minutes added to the first half (1–0)
The fourth official signals four minutes of stoppage time. Portugal remain in control as they look to manage the final moments before the break, while DR Congo hope for one last chance to level it.
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43' — Portugal settle into the match after the opener (1–0)
Portugal have eased off the accelerator since taking the lead. They control possession comfortably, but despite their dominance, they’re struggling to find a clear path to the second goal. DR Congo sit deeper, forcing the Portuguese to circulate the ball and look for gaps that aren’t appearing easily.
40' — DR Congo exploit the high line (1–0)
Plenty of runs in behind the Portuguese back line as DR Congo try to take advantage of the very advanced defensive positioning.
38' — Portugal try from distance again (1–0)
Bruno Fernandes takes a shot from long range, but it crashes into the DR Congo defense and the danger fades. The Portuguese stay camped in the attacking half, pushing for the second.
37' — Kayembe commits the foul and Portugal regain control (1–0)
Edo Kayembe brings down his man on the left side, stopping Portugal’s advance but handing them the ball right back. The Portuguese reset quickly and resume dictating the rhythm of the match.
35' — DR Congo slow things down to breathe (1–0)
DR Congo keep the ball for a longer spell, trying to settle and find some calm after several minutes of Portuguese pressure.
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33' — DR Congo show intent (1–0)
Edo Kayembe takes a long‑range shot from distance, but Diogo Costa reads it well and catches it safely. The Leopards keep trying to find a way back into the game
32' — Yellow card for Chancel Mbemba (1–0)
Chancel Mbemba is booked after a tough challenge near the edge of the box. The referee doesn’t hesitate, showing the first yellow of the match as Portugal prepare to take the free kick.
29' — Cristiano so close to the second! (1–0)
A dangerous ball from João Cancelo drops perfectly into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo, but he can’t bring it under control. Had he settled it, he would’ve been through on goal against Mpasi.
31' — Foul by Wissa inside Portugal’s own box (1–0)
Correction applied: Yoane Wissa commits the foul inside Portugal’s own area, catching Renato Veiga as he tried to clear the ball under pressure.
28' — Pressure down the left flank (1–0)
Portugal push again on the left side: Pedro Neto makes a sharp run in behind and sends a low cross into the box, but Chancel Mbemba reads it well and steps in to clear the danger.
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27' — The action resumes (1–0)
The cooling break is over and the match gets back underway. Portugal settle immediately into their passing rhythm, while DR Congo look to maintain the intensity they showed before the pause.
23' — Cooling break (1–0)
Players head to the touchline for a quick hydration pause as temperatures continue to rise. Portugal stay in control, while DR Congo regroup and look for ways to break through after a more active spell.
20' — Portugal build from the back (1–0)
Portugal slow the pace and try to construct patiently from the back, circulating the ball with confidence as they continue searching for a second goal to stretch their lead.
17' — Portugal come inches from the second! (1–0)
Portugal nearly double their lead: Nuno Mendes breaks free, times his run perfectly and fires a strong finish that Mpasi manages to save. On the rebound, Bernardo Silva arrives at the far post but can’t quite reach it to push it in.
17' — DR Congo lose it in midfield (1–0)
DR Congo try to push forward again, but their attack breaks down as they lose the ball in midfield, allowing Portugal to reset and regain control of the match’s rhythm.
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15' — DR Congo finally push forward (1–0)
DR Congo begin to insist in attack, showing a much stronger attitude after spending nearly ten minutes pinned back following Portugal’s opener. The Leopards look more awake now as they try to gain ground in the final third.
13' — Another one from DR Congo! (1–0)
Cedric Bakambu gets a shot off inside the box, but Tomás Araújo reacts quickly to block it. DR Congo keep showing they’re alive and dangerous in attack.
13' — Yellow card for Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva is booked after committing a foul on Edo Kayembe. Portugal’s midfielder becomes the first player shown a yellow card in this match.
10' — Wissa fires a warning shot (1–0)
Yoane Wissa takes on the Portuguese back line and unleashes a shot, reminding Portugal that DR Congo are very much in this game despite the early deficit.
8' — Same script so far (1–0)
Portugal keep the ball moving with long, calm spells of possession, while DR Congo are pushed back and forced to defend deep as the rhythm stays firmly in Portugal’s hands.
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6' — João Neves breaks the deadlock (1–0)
João Neves rises to meet a well‑placed pass and heads it into the back of the net, giving Portugal the early lead in Houston.
PORTUGAL'S FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP! 🇵🇹
DR Congo’s first spell of possession doesn’t last long, as Portugal recover the ball almost immediately and regain control of the tempo.
3' — Foul by João Cancelo (0–0)
João Cancelo commits a foul as he steps in to stop DR Congo’s early transition, giving the Leopards a chance to push forward from the set piece.
2' — Portugal take early control (0–0)
In the opening exchanges, Portugal calmly manage possession, settling into their rhythm as they look to dictate the tempo from the start.
0' — GAME ON! (0–0)
The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for both Portugal and DR Congo is underway at Houston Stadium, marking a high‑stakes start to Group K.
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Players born outside Portugal
Both teams are lined up for the pre‑match protocol in Houston. The atmosphere is electric as Portugal and DR Congo prepare for kickoff.
Both teams warming up
There are no previous matches on record between Portugal and DR Congo at senior international level. Today’s clash in Houston marks their first‑ever meeting, opening Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Portugal enter with a strong historical record against sub‑Saharan African teams, while DR Congo face a UEFA opponent at a World Cup for only the fourth time in their history.
Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Houston Stadium, going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.
Portugal lineup confirmed
Today’s action takes place at Houston Stadium, which has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of approximately 72,000 spectators. A massive crowd is expected as Portugal and DR Congo kick off their Group K campaigns.
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Today’s referees
DR Congo’s starting XI (by position): Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan‑Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.
The match will be officiated by a FIFA‑appointed crew led by Abdulrahman Al Jassim (Qatar).
Full officiating team:
Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim (Qatar)
Assistant Referee 1: Saoud Ahmed (Qatar)
Assistant Referee 2: Taleb Al Marri (Qatar)
Fourth Official: Abongile Tom (South Africa)
Reserve Assistant Referee: Zakhele Siwela (South Africa)
Kickoff time and how to watch
The match between Portugal and DR Congo is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Wednesday, June 18, 2026, at Houston Stadium (known as NRG Stadium outside FIFA competitions). In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.
Portugal vs DR Congo clash in their first 2026 World Cup game in Houston
Welcome to our live blog! This time, Portugal face DR Congo at Houston Stadium in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Cristiano Ronaldo making his sixth World Cup appearance, Portugal enter the tournament as one of the favorites and look to start Group K with a strong performance. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Houston.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.