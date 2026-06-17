Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Halftime! Cristiano Ronaldo makes 2026 World Cup debut (1-1)

Portugal and DR Congo meet in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match as Cristiano Ronaldo begins his historic sixth World Cup appearance. The game is now tied 1–1 — follow the live action here, including the full minute‑by‑minute.

Portugal begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday when they face DR Congo in Houston, Texas. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team once again, the Portuguese enter the tournament as one of the favorites and will look to start Group K with a victory in what could be another historic chapter of the legendary forward’s international career.

[Watch Portugal vs DR Congo in the USA on Fubo]

Roberto Martínez‘s side arrives at the World Cup in strong form after lifting the UEFA Nations League and boasting one of the most talented squads in the competition. Portugal reached the quarterfinals at Qatar 2022, and expectations are even higher this time as they aim to challenge for the country’s first World Cup title.

For DR Congo, this match marks a long-awaited return to soccer’s biggest stage. The Africans are making only their second World Cup appearance and their first since 1974 after securing qualification through the intercontinental playoffs. While Portugal enters as the favorite, DR Congo will hope to make a statement in Houston and begin its Group K journey with a surprise result.