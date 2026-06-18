Czech Republic vs South Africa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 18, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Czech Republic vs South Africa
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Thursday, June 18, 2026
|Time
|12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Czech Republic vs South Africa in the USA
Soccer supporters throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.
Can I watch Czech Republic vs South Africa for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.
Available nationwide on both platforms, viewers can catch every moment of the contest, from kickoff to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
After opening the tournament with disappointing losses, the Czech Republic and South Africa enter this matchup under pressure, knowing another setback could leave their hopes hanging by a thread.
The Czechs showed plenty of fight in a narrow 2-1 defeat to South Korea, but their energetic performance wasn’t enough to overcome a more experienced opponent.
South Africa, meanwhile, endured a rough start, struggling to contain Mexico in a one-sided contest. With both sides still searching for their first points, this meeting carries major significance as they battle to keep their campaigns alive.
Lyle Foster of South Africa – Luke Hales/Getty Images
Czech Republic vs South Africa: Predicted Lineups
Czech Republic (4-2-3-1): Matěj Kovář; Vladimír Coufal, Robin Hranáč, David Zima, Ladislav Krejčí; Tomáš Souček, Michal Sadílek; Pavel Šulc, Adam Hložek, Lukáš Provod; Patrik Schick.
South Africa (4-4-2): Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Oswin Appollis, Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Themba Zwane; Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa.
What time is the Czech Republic vs South Africa match?
The match kicks off today, June 18, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 12:00 PM
Central Time: 11:00 AM
Mountain Time: 10:00 AM
Pacific Time: 9:00 AM