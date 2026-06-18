Czech Republic vs South Africa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 18, 2026

Czech Republic take on South Africa at the Atlanta Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both teams started losing and are going for the win to keep their qualification hopes alive. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Czech Republic vs South Africa Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time 12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Czech Republic vs South Africa in the USA

Soccer supporters throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Advertisement

Can I watch Czech Republic vs South Africa for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Available nationwide on both platforms, viewers can catch every moment of the contest, from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

After opening the tournament with disappointing losses, the Czech Republic and South Africa enter this matchup under pressure, knowing another setback could leave their hopes hanging by a thread.

Advertisement

The Czechs showed plenty of fight in a narrow 2-1 defeat to South Korea, but their energetic performance wasn’t enough to overcome a more experienced opponent.

South Africa, meanwhile, endured a rough start, struggling to contain Mexico in a one-sided contest. With both sides still searching for their first points, this meeting carries major significance as they battle to keep their campaigns alive.

Lyle Foster of South Africa – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Advertisement

Czech Republic vs South Africa: Predicted Lineups

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1): Matěj Kovář; Vladimír Coufal, Robin Hranáč, David Zima, Ladislav Krejčí; Tomáš Souček, Michal Sadílek; Pavel Šulc, Adam Hložek, Lukáš Provod; Patrik Schick.

South Africa (4-4-2): Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Oswin Appollis, Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Themba Zwane; Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa.

What time is the Czech Republic vs South Africa match?

The match kicks off today, June 18, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM