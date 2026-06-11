When and who are South Korea, Czechia playing next after 2026 World Cup debut?

After a hard-fought game, it's time to review the next steps for South Korea and Czechia after their opener in the 2026 World Cup.

It was a very evened matchup as South Korea were able to beat Czechia in their 2026 World Cup campaign. Now that all is said and done, their sights focus on what’s next, with both needing good results to keep fighting for the best finish possible in the Group Stage.

South Korea will stay at Guadalajara as they await for hosts Mexico for a June 18 match. This will be a very intense matchup with the possible first spot of the group on the line. South Korea will have the advantage of knowing the pitch already. A win would seal their qualification.

As for Czechia, the heartbreak must pass quickly, as only a win on June 18 against South Africa at Atlanta Stadium could bring them back to life. The priorities are different, but both teams have the imperative need to win.

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South Korea vs Mexico head-to-head

Mexico and South Korea have faced off six times. The host team of Mexico is clearly superior in the head-to-head record with four wins, one draw, and one loss against South Korea.

BANGER. 🔥



Son Heung-Min’s golazo vs. Mexico was a beauty in the 2018 World Cup! 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/sqKtTBewYF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 7, 2026

They’ve faced twice in World Cup scenarios. First, in 1998, where Mexico beat South Korea 3-1. Then, they also faced off in 2018, and Mexico once again got the upper hand with a 2-1 win.

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Czechia vs South Africa head-to-head

There’s only one matchup between Czechia and South Africa in history. The game happened back in 1997 in the FIFA Confederations Cup. Both sides gave their all and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Now, they will play for three valuable points in the 2026 World Cup, but also for bragging rights over one another. The team that loses this next game is practically eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, as two Group Stage defeats could prove to be devastating for their aspirations.