Didier Deschamps takes the pressure off France: ‘Spain are the favorites’

France, with Didier Deschamps as manager, will face Spain in the first semifinal of the 2026 World Cup, in what is expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium.

France and Spain will kick off the first semifinal clash in what is expected to be a high-level encounter. Les Bleus arrive as the 2018 World Cup champions and 2022 runners-up, but for Didier Deschamps, the favorite is Luis de la Fuente’s team.

“We know Spain well. They are the reigning European champions, and we faced them in the Nations League semifinal last summer as well… We were considered the favorites before the World Cup, but Spain are the favorites,” the manager said while traveling on the plane to his next destination.

He also added: “That puts more pressure on them because of everything they’ve achieved, even though they lost the Nations League final to Portugal. But they’re a very good team with many strengths. Above all, though, this is the first World Cup semifinal, and the level is already extremely high.“

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The head-to-head between these two powerhouses will see them face each other for only the second time in World Cup history. Will Deschamps’ prediction come true, or can his team reach a third consecutive World Cup final?

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates.

Are Spain the true favorites against France?

The parity between these two teams has never been more evident. France arrive with an unprecedented attacking force, with Kylian Mbappe battling Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot, neck and neck. Spain, meanwhile, continue to display overwhelming dominance in possession and control of the game.

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Many predict a match that might be decided by fine margins, while some even anticipate a penalty shootout. The truth is that France do not want to take on the role of favorites at the moment, which means La Roja could be considered the favorite based on Deschamps’ words.

The build-up has heated up

Spain and France know each other well, having faced off several times in the UEFA Nations League and the European Championship. Lamine Yamal has already warned Les Bleus that they should fear them, while Pau Cubarsi said that Kylian Mbappe doesn’t scare him.

On the French side, the intention is to tone down the hype surrounding these statements. Ibrahima Konate, one of the voices who spoke on the matter, emphasized the importance of staying humble and doing all the talking on the pitch.

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Lamine Yamal of Spain.

For a place in the final

The 2026 World Cup semifinal bracket has finally determined that Spain, France, Argentina, and England will compete for a place in the final. The first two will face off on Tuesday at 3 PM ET in Dallas, while the second semifinal will be played in Atlanta at the same time on Wednesday.

The decisive match will take place next Sunday, July 19. The venue will be the New York New Jersey Stadium, where an unprecedented celebration is expected, and kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM ET.