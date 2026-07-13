Pau Cubarsi makes bold claim before 2026 World Cup semifinal: ‘Kylian Mbappe does not scare me’

Pau Cubarsi is one of the Spanish players who has shown he isn't afraid of France, delivering a bold yet respectful statement about Kylian Mbappe.

Pau Cubarsi knows exactly what Spain is up against in this 2026 World Cup semifinal, especially with Kylian Mbappe leading France. The young defender made it clear that while he respects the forward’s immense talent, he isn’t losing any sleep over the matchup.

In an interview with RAC1, Cubarsí acknowledged the reality of facing one of the most dangerous players on the planet, stating, “Kylian Mbappe does not scare me. But everyone knows his qualities. Even if he’s not involved in the match, he can change the game with a quick action.” This bold statement could directly contrast with the tactical adjustments Deschamps is weighing for France regarding Kone and Tchouameni.

The Spanish center-back understands that lapses in concentration simply aren’t an option when the stakes are this high on the World Cup. He concluded his thoughts by adding, “He is unique like Lamine Yamal. You have to stay alert for 90 minutes.”

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Cubarsi knows the Mbappe danger all too well

Cubarsi already knows exactly what it takes to share a pitch with Mbappe. This semifinal marks far from their first meeting, as they have developed a fierce rivalry in La Liga’s El Clasico and past Champions League fixtures. The young Spanish defender has repeatedly gone toe-to-toe with the explosive forward.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

While Cubarsi always executes his defensive game plan, containing the French superstar has proven to be a massive hill to climb. In their 8 head-to-head matches, Mbappe has scored 8 goals, including a recent strike in the 2025–26 La Liga season. Their most lopsided meeting came during a 2024–25 El Clasico, where Mbappe bagged a hat trick.

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The blueprint to contain Mbappe

To successfully shut down Mbappe, Cubarsi must rely heavily on positional discipline and constant communication with his veteran center-back partner, Aymeric Laporte. Rather than trying to match the French forward’s explosive pace in a footrace, the young defender needs to focus on delaying his movements, forcing Mbappe wide, and cutting off his interior passing lanes.

Given their extensive history in El Clasico and the Champions League, Cubarsi cannot afford a single lapse in concentration and must remain entirely alert for the full 90 minutes to prevent a repeat of past defensive nightmares.