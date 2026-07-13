Didier Deschamps faces crucial call on Kone and Tchouameni before World Cup semifinal vs Spain

Didier Deschamps faces a tough matchup against Spain and will have to make a hard choice between Koné and Tchouaméni for the starting lineup.

Didier Deschamps knows the 2026 World Cup semifinal against Spain will be a battle, but his toughest decision might already be made. Reports indicate he plans to bench Manu Kone in favor of Aurelien Tchouameni for the massive clash.

According to L’Equipe’s Damien Degorre and Loïc Tanzi, Tchouameni has fully recovered from an adductor injury. While Kone filled in admirably, Deschamps ultimately prefers the experience and reliability of his trusted starter.

With only a day left before France takes the pitch, the lineup shift could force Spain to adjust its strategy. The tactical move adds another layer of drama to a matchup already heating up after Pau Cubarsi boldly claimed he isn’t afraid of Kylian Mbappe.

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Tchouameni the best option to play against Spain

Tchouameni brings a level of tactical discipline and defensive coverage that France desperately needs for semifinal matchup. Replacing Kone in the starting eleven gives the midfield a massive boost in structural stability, allowing the team to disrupt Spain’s quick, interior passing lanes.

Aurelien Tchouameni #8 of France participates in the training. (Getty Images)

His physical dominance and calm distribution mean he can weather the initial Spanish press while effectively jump-starting counterattacks for the forwards. It is a necessary tactical adjustment that gives the French squad the best possible balance to control the tempo.

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Even with Tchouameni taking the starting spot, keeping Kone on the bench gives France an incredibly reliable safety net if things don’t go according to plan. Whether Tchouameni struggles to find his rhythm, picks up an early yellow card, or suffers an unexpected injury, Kone offers an alternative who can plug right back into the midfield.