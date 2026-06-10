Why Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez isn’t playing for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup

Find out why Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez isnt part of Mexico's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and revisit his legendary career with El Tri.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, will not be part of El Tri’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite his legendary status with the national team, the veteran striker was not included in head coach Javier Aguirre’s final roster, ending any possibility of a return for what would have been his fourth World Cup appearance.

The decision reflects Mexico‘s transition toward a younger generation of players as it prepares to compete on home soil. While Hernandez remains one of the most recognizable figures in Mexican soccer history, Aguirre opted for other attacking options as the national team begins a new chapter ahead of the tournament.

Chicharito leaves behind an extraordinary international legacy. Across 109 appearances for Mexico between 2009 and 2019, he scored 52 goals, making him the country’s all-time leading scorer. His tally included goals in World Cup qualifiers, Gold Cups, Confederations Cups, friendlies, and four goals across three different FIFA World Cups.

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Chicharito’s historic career with Mexico

Hernandez became one of Mexico’s greatest soccer exports after emerging through Guadalajara’s youth system. His performances with Chivas earned him a move to Manchester United in 2010, launching a successful European career that also included spells with Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, and Sevilla.

Javier Hernandez of Mexico prays prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

On the international stage, Chicharito became the face of a generation. He represented Mexico in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cups, scoring memorable goals and helping El Tri remain a consistent presence in major international tournaments.

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His 52 international goals remain the highest total ever recorded by a Mexican player, cementing his place among the most important figures in the country’s soccer history.

What happened after his return to Chivas?

Following a productive stint with the LA Galaxy, where he scored 39 goals in 82 appearances, Hernandez returned to Guadalajara hoping to revive his career with the club where it all began.

However, his second spell with Chivas did not unfold as many supporters expected. Injuries, limited playing time, and inconsistent form prevented him from becoming a major contributor. Across 41 official matches during his return, Hernandez scored only four goals.

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After his contract expired, Chivas chose not to renew his deal. The veteran forward has since remained without a club and has not played a professional match in several months. At 38 years old, questions continue to surround whether he will seek another opportunity as a player or eventually announce his retirement.

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While Mexico focuses on their World Cup campaign under Javier Aguirre, Chicharito’s absence symbolizes the end of one of the most memorable eras in the history of the national team.