How many fans are attending Mexico vs South Africa today in 2026 World Cup opener?

Estadio Azteca sets the stage as Mexico face South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico and South Africa are set to kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup in front of a historic crowd of 87,000 fans at Estadio Azteca, where the iconic venue will be filled to capacity. The opening match carries enormous significance for the hosts, who will look to take advantage of home support as they begin their World Cup campaign under head coach Javier Aguirre. Follow the minute‑by‑minute coverage of the inaugural game here.

The atmosphere is expected to be one of the most memorable of the tournament. With an official capacity of 87,000 spectators following recent renovations, Estadio Azteca remains the largest soccer stadium in Latin America and one of the biggest venues in the world.

Mexico enter the tournament in strong form, arriving unbeaten in their last eight matches and carrying high expectations from a passionate home crowd. While South Africa hope to spoil the celebration, the pressure will be on the Mexicans to deliver a winning start in front of tens of thousands of supporters eager to witness a memorable opening night at one of soccer’s most legendary stadiums.

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Why is Estadio Azteca making World Cup history?

Estadio Azteca has long been one of the most iconic venues in international soccer, hosting legendary moments involving players such as Pele and Diego Maradona. The 2026 opener adds another chapter to that legacy, making the stadium the first to host opening matches in three different FIFA World Cups.

Aerial view of the Mexico City Stadium two days before the start of the 2026 World Cup. Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

How important is the crowd for Mexico?

Playing at home provides Mexico with a significant advantage, but it also increases expectations. A strong result in front of a packed Azteca could provide momentum for the remainder of their group stage.

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