Have Croatia and Luka Modric won World Cup titles? The furthest they’ve gone on the big stage

Croatia has never lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, but few nations have achieved more in such a short history.

Croatia has built one of the most remarkable World Cup histories of any modern soccer nation. Despite becoming an independent country only after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, Croatia has consistently competed with the world’s traditional powers on the biggest stage.

What makes those achievements even more impressive is the country’s size. With a population of fewer than four million people, Croatia has repeatedly produced elite talent capable of challenging much larger nations.

At the center of that success stands Luka Modric, widely regarded as the greatest player in Croatian soccer history and one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

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Has Croatia ever won the World Cup?

No. Croatia has never won the World Cup. However, it has come remarkably close and has established itself as one of the most successful national teams of the modern era despite its relatively short history.

Croatia’s first great World Cup generation

Croatia announced itself to the soccer world at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Led by legendary striker Davor Suker, the team reached the semifinals in its first-ever World Cup appearance as an independent nation before finishing third after defeating the Netherlands. That historic run immediately established Croatia as one of Europe’s emerging soccer powers.

What’s Croatia’s best performance in World Cup history?

When Luka Modric became the leader of the national team, many believed matching the success of 1998 would be nearly impossible. Instead, Croatia surpassed it.

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At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Croatia reached its first World Cup final after defeating Denmark, Russia, and England in the knockout stage. Although the team ultimately lost the final to France, it remains the greatest achievement in Croatian soccer history.

That unforgettable tournament also helped Luk Modric win the 2018 Ballon d’Or, ending the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. A remarkable year.

Croatia remained among the world’s elite

Croatia proved that its success was no fluke by delivering another outstanding campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The team advanced to the semifinals once again before being eliminated by Lionel Messi and eventual champion Argentina. Croatia bounced back by defeating Morocco in the third-place match to secure another World Cup medal.

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Considering the country’s small population, its recent independence, and the fierce competition in both Europe and world soccer, Croatia’s World Cup legacy ranks among the most impressive international success stories of the modern era.