Is Luka Modric retiring from Croatia after the 2026 World Cup?

As legendary midfielder Luka Modric navigates what is widely expected to be his final World Cup run with Croatia, questions continue to swirl regarding how the coaching staff will manage the veteran's minutes on the pitch.

Luka Modric and Croatia have lost in the 2026 World Cup to Portugal, sparked by an opening goal from longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The defeat instantly casts a massive cloud of uncertainty over the future of the 40-year-old maestro’s legendary international career.

But, as he mentioned prior to the World Cup, it marks the retirement of Luka Modri from Croatia, who cemented his status as an all-time great anchoring Real Madrid’s midfield and leading Croatia to the absolute pinnacle of global soccer.

Following a legendary, trophy-laden career at Real Madrid and the emotional end of an era with AC Milan last season, Modric has officially decided to hang up his boots. With his 41st birthday approaching in September and the physical demands of the game taking their toll, the iconic playmaker has chosen to call it a career.

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Now, with Croatia eliminated from the World Cup and his playing days behind him, Modric will transition to life off the pitch. While his immediate focus shifts away from the field, a future in the game looms large, as speculation builds that the midfield maestro could soon transition into coaching or join the Croatian national team’s technical staff.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia.

Modric’s career highlights and legacy

Modric permanently cemented his legacy during a legendary tenure with Real Madrid, defying expectations to transform from a heavily scrutinized £30 million signing out of Tottenham into the most decorated player in the club’s storied history.

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Anchoring an iconic midfield trio alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos, the Croatian maestro orchestrated the pitch to claim 28 major trophies with Los Blancos, highlighted by an incredible six UEFA Champions League titles.

His defining club moment arrived during the 2014 La Decima final, where his precise, 93rd-minute corner assist to Sergio Ramos rescued the match and ignited a modern era of European dominance. Modric’s masterful vision and signature trivela—the technical art of passing and shooting with the outside of the boot—became his calling card, defining a generation of elite midfield play.

Here is a look at his historic resume:

2018 Ballon d’Or winner: Broke the historic, decade-long stranglehold of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim football’s ultimate individual honor.

The FIFA Best Men’s Player & UEFA Player of the Year (2018) * IFFHS World’s Best Playmaker (2018)

6x UEFA Champions League champion: Tied for the most European Cup titles in football history.

28 major trophies: Stands alone as the most decorated player to ever wear the iconic Real Madrid kit.

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Following the definitive outcome, Portugal are locked into a highly anticipated, border-rivalry clash against Spain in the next round, with the date and venue officially confirmed. Meanwhile, Modric heads home, finally getting a chance to step away from the pitch for some much-needed vacation time.