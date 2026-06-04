Do players who participate at the 2026 World Cup get paid?

The biggest tournament in soccer comes with enormous financial rewards. But when it comes to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, who actually receives the money is not always obvious.

Players do not receive direct payments from FIFA for participating in the 2026 World Cup, as the tournament prize money is awarded to national federations, not individuals. Clubs do receive a payment, and it is quite substantial.

According to official tournament breakdowns, FIFA distributes its prize pool to each country’s soccer association depending on performance, rather than issuing salaries or appearance fees to players themselves.

Once the money reaches national federations, each country decides how to distribute it among players and staff. Some federations pay structured bonuses for match appearances, while others only reward progression in the tournament.

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How are World Cup players compensated if FIFA does not pay them directly?

Players do not receive salaries directly from FIFA for participating in the World Cup. Instead, FIFA distributes prize money to the national federations, which then decide how much of that money will be shared with players, coaches and staff members.

Lionel Messi reacts during the international friendly match between Argentina and Zambia (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The 48 participating federations at the 2026 World Cup will split a record $655 million in prize money, with every qualified nation guaranteed at least $10.5 million between participation and preparation payments.

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The exact amount players receive depends on agreements negotiated with their federation. Some countries offer appearance fees for every match, while others focus on performance bonuses tied to advancing through the tournament.

That means two players competing in the same tournament can earn very different amounts. FIFA provides the money to the federation, but the federation ultimately decides how it is distributed among the squad.

Do players get paid for every World Cup match they play?

Not automatically. FIFA does not pay players on a per-match basis during the World Cup. Whether a player earns money for each appearance depends entirely on the compensation agreement negotiated with his federation.

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Some countries include appearance fees for every match played, while others only reward players when the team reaches specific stages of the tournament.

How much money can players earn from World Cup bonuses?

There is no fixed amount that every World Cup player earns. The potential earnings depend on how much prize money a federation receives and how much of that money it agrees to share with its players.

FIFA has approved a record $50 million payment for the champions and $33 million for the runners-up. Teams eliminated in the group stage will still receive $9 million, plus an additional $1.5 million preparation payment.

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Players usually receive only a portion of those funds. Some federations distribute a percentage of FIFA’s prize money directly to players, while others allocate a larger share toward development programs, facilities, or federation operations.

Do players receive bonuses for winning the FIFA World Cup?

Yes! World Cup winners typically receive significant bonuses. However, those payments come from their national federation rather than directly from FIFA.

The federation receives the prize money and then distributes part of it. Since FIFA will award $50 million to the 2026 World Cup champions, the winning squad will likely have access to the largest player bonus pool.

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Many federations also establish milestone bonuses before the tournament starts. Players may earn additional payments for reaching the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals or final, with the largest rewards reserved for lifting the trophy.

Who decides how much World Cup players get paid?

National soccer federations determine how much players are paid during the World Cup. FIFA’s role is limited to distributing tournament revenue and prize money to participating member associations.

Federations often negotiate bonus structures with player representatives, team captains, or players’ unions. Those agreements can include appearance fees, performance bonuses or a percentage of FIFA prize money.

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Why does FIFA pay clubs during the World Cup?

FIFA pays clubs because they release players for international duty and assume the risks associated with their participation. Through the Club Benefits Programme, clubs are compensated for allowing players to join their national teams.

The organization has set aside a record $355 million for clubs, representing an increase of nearly 70% compared to the previous tournament cycle. For the first time, clubs will also be compensated for releasing players during qualifiers.

According to FIFA, the program exists to recognize the role clubs play in player development and to ensure that the financial success of the World Cup benefits the broader soccer ecosystem.