Video: Lionel Messi crying after Argentina’s dramatic win vs Egypt at 2026 World Cup

Argentina rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Egypt to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Round of 16, leaving Lionel Messi in tears at the final whistle.

In an absolute World Cup classic, Argentina overturned a two-goal deficit against Egypt to snatch a breathtaking 3-2 win in the Round of 16, culminating in an emotional outpouring of tears from Lionel Messi at full-time.

Trailing 2-0 in the 79th minute, Argentina found a miraculous path to victory spearheaded by Lionel Messi. The Argentine captain provided a crucial assist and then netted his eighth goal of the tournament to spectacularly level the score in less than four minutes.

Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez sealed the dramatic 3-2 victory for La Albiceleste with a terrific header. At the final whistle, Lionel Messi burst into tears after anchoring one of the most epic comebacks in World Cup history.

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IT MEANS SO MUCH TO LIONEL MESSI 🇦🇷



INCREDIBLE WIN FOR ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/dGdOgKDGck — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

An emotional Leo Messi shares a moment with his Argentina teammates after the comeback victory 🩵 pic.twitter.com/II2PfVEyHq — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

An emotional Messi and Argentina players celebrate the win with the fans in Atlanta 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/txmTYbGJHI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

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