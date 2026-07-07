Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
World Cup

Video: Lionel Messi crying after Argentina’s dramatic win vs Egypt at 2026 World Cup

Argentina rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Egypt to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Round of 16, leaving Lionel Messi in tears at the final whistle.

Lionel Messi of Argentina
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina

In an absolute World Cup classic, Argentina overturned a two-goal deficit against Egypt to snatch a breathtaking 3-2 win in the Round of 16, culminating in an emotional outpouring of tears from Lionel Messi at full-time.

Trailing 2-0 in the 79th minute, Argentina found a miraculous path to victory spearheaded by Lionel Messi. The Argentine captain provided a crucial assist and then netted his eighth goal of the tournament to spectacularly level the score in less than four minutes.

+ Follow us

Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez sealed the dramatic 3-2 victory for La Albiceleste with a terrific header. At the final whistle, Lionel Messi burst into tears after anchoring one of the most epic comebacks in World Cup history.

*Developing news…

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions