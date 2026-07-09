Declan Rice and Marc Guehi injury update: Hamstring and sickness could be a blow for England vs Norway

England face a period of uncertainty ahead of their vital 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash against Norway, scheduled for this Saturday. The main concern for head coach Thomas Tuchel surrounds the physical status of defender Marc Guehi, who suffered a hamstring strain during the dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico at Estadio Azteca, alongside a sickness affecting Declan Rice.

Although it was initially expected to be just muscle fatigue, the Manchester City center-back’s injury was confirmed according to the BBC. While the player remains optimistic and hopes to train this Friday, the coaching staff knows it cannot take risks in the backline, especially having to mark the fearsome Erling Haaland, who has scored seven goals in the tournament.

Adding to the defensive issues is the delicate situation of Declan Rice, who was unable to participate in practice for the second consecutive day due to a virus. The midfielder was already dealing with a neural problem that affected his hamstring and lower back, a condition that has been aggravated by this recent sickness.

Advertisement

Good news for England

As a counterweight to these complications, Tuchel received a boost of relief on Thursday with the return of Reece James to full training for the first time since his injury against Ghana.

Marc Guehi #6 of England.

The return of the right-back is a fundamental reinforcement for a sector of the pitch that had become a real headache, especially after a two-match suspension was confirmed for Jarell Quansah due to his red card against Mexico. Considering that Tino Livramento was injured before the tournament, Djed Spence emerged as the only natural specialist available for the position, which highlights the importance of the Chelsea man’s recovery.

Advertisement

Possible replacements for Guehi

If Guehi ultimately fails to pass the fitness tests and is ruled out of the starting eleven, England have high-quality alternatives available to cover the central defense, having John Stones, Dan Burn, or Trevoh Chalobah at their disposal, the latter of whom joined the squad as an injury replacement and can also play as a fullback.