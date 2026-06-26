Egypt vs Iran: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 26, 2026

Egypt will take on Iran at the Seattle Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. A head-to-head duel for qualification between two tough teams. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Egypt vs Iran Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 26, 2026 Time 11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Egypt vs Iran in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch every moment of this marquee matchup live on FS1 and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in.

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Can I watch Egypt vs Iran for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this must-watch showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New eligible subscribers may receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing fans to follow every key moment, crucial stretch, and decisive play from start to finish in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A place in the next round is on the line as Egypt enter this crucial matchup in control of their own destiny. Holding the edge in the standings and boasting one of the stronger squads in the group, the Egyptians need only a draw to secure a historic qualification berth.

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Iran, however, are fighting to keep their tournament alive after back-to-back draws against New Zealand and Belgium left them with just two points. Their path is simple but difficult: only a win will be enough to advance, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown with everything on the line.

Mehdi Taremi of IR Iran – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Egypt vs Iran: Predicted Lineups

Egypt (4-3-3): Mostafa Shobeir Oufa, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Ahmed Fatouh, Marwan Ateya, Mohanad Lasheen, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko, Omar Marmoush.

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Iran (4-4-2): Alireza Beiranvand, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Ehsan Hajsafi, Ramin Rezaeian, Saman Ghoddos, Saeed Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi, Mehdi Taremi.

What time is the Egypt vs Iran match?

The match kicks off today, June 26, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM