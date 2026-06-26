What happens if Egypt win, tie or lose vs Iran today at the 2026 World Cup?

Egypt face Iran to secure their qualification for the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Egypt and Iran face off in Group G at the 2026 World Cup, with both sides seeking direct qualification to the Round of 32 and a shot at the top spot in a highly contested group.

Iran are still undefeated in this 2026 World Cup. Iran drew 2-2 against New Zealand before securing a valuable 0-0 result against Belgium, outcomes that keep their options to advance to the Round of 32 fully intact.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian national team is experiencing one of the finest moments in its World Cup history. After opening with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, Egypt captured the first World Cup victory in their history by defeating New Zealand 3-1. This historic win came 92 years after their tournament debut and pushed them into first place in Group G. Sitting on four points, the squad coached by Hossam Hassan controls its own destiny to advance.

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What Happens If Egypt Win vs Iran?

If Egypt secure the victory, they will reach 7 points and secure the undefeated top spot in the group, advancing to the Round of 32 as a top seed. Conversely, Iran will be frozen at 2 points and mathematically eliminated from the World Cup.

Hossein Kanani #13 of IR Iran reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match.

The Iranian squad would finish in either third or fourth place in the group, depending on the outcome of the Belgium vs New Zealand match, leaving it with a point tally completely insufficient to compete in the overall best third-place standings.

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What happens if Egypt and Iran tie?

If the match ends in a draw, Egypt will reach 5 points and lock down a direct qualification spot in the top two, though their claim to first place would then depend on whether Belgium win and surpass them on overall goal difference.

For Iran, the tie will mean reaching 3 points and being relegated to third place in the group, unless Belgium also draw, which could allow the Iranians to steal second place via a better overall goal difference. With 3 points, Iran would need a miracle, left on thin ice while waiting for outside results to see if the team can slip through as the best third-place finisher.

What happens if Egypt lose vs Iran?

If aspiring to pull off a massive feat, Iran win to reach 5 points and qualify directly to the next round in either first or second place, battling for the top spot with Belgium if the Belgian squad wins its respective match. On the other side, Egypt will freeze at 4 points and drop to second or third place in the standings.

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However, the Pharaohs would remain virtually qualified; if Belgium fail to win, Egypt would advance in second place, and if Belgium win, Egypt’s 4 points would be more than enough to comfortably advance as one of the best third-place teams in the tournament.

Group G standings