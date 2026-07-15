England still waiting: What’s the longest drought among World Cup-winning nations?

England were eliminated by Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, missing the opportunity to move one step closer to winning their second world title.

In a hard-fought match in Atlanta, Argentina found a way to prevail and eliminate England. As a result, the Three Lions extended their long wait to lift another World Cup trophy, although Uruguay still hold the longest title drought among former champions.

The South American team last won the World Cup in 1950, in Brazil, extending its title drought to 76 years. Following this elimination, England now hold the second-longest drought among former champions at 60 years, with their only World Cup title coming in 1966.

Interestingly, Brazil round out the top three. The Selecao last won the World Cup in Korea-Japan in 2002 and are now enduring a 24-year title drought. At this tournament, they were eliminated by Norway in the quarterfinals.

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Uruguay: 76 years (Last won: 1950) England: 60 years (Last won: 1966) Brazil: 24 years (Last won: 2002) Italy: 20 years (Last won: 2006) Spain: 16 years (Last won: 2010) Germany: 12 years (Last won: 2014) France: 8 years (Last won: 2018) Argentina: 4 years (Last won: 2022)

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final.

England’s only World Cup title

England‘s crowning achievement on the international stage came in 1966, when they hosted and won their first—and to this day, only—FIFA World Cup title. Led by manager Alf Ramsey and captained by the legendary Bobby Moore, the Three Lions delivered a historic campaign on home soil that culminated in a thrilling and dramatic final at Wembley Stadium against West Germany.

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Thanks to a sensational hat-trick by Geoff Hurst—including the famously debated “phantom goal” that hit the crossbar—England secured a 4-2 victory in extra time.

This legendary triumph remains the ultimate golden moment in English football history, forever etching the summer of ’66 and the iconic dream of “football coming home” into the nation’s cultural identity.