What is England’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Argentina?

England are chasing their first World Cup final appearance in 60 years, but the Three Lions must first get past a powerhouse Argentina side, with both nations carrying freshly updated FIFA rankings into this blockbuster semifinal.

Anticipation has reached a fever pitch ahead of today’s blockbuster semifinal clash between England and Argentina. The two global heavyweights are set to battle for a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup final, mirroring their legendary showdown exactly 40 years ago in Mexico City, where Diego Maradona’s iconic “Hand of God” and Goal of the Century fueled a 2-1 Argentine victory.

Ahead of this high-stakes matchup, England enter the pitch sitting at No. 4 in the FIFA world rankings with 1,889.42 points. Following a grueling, high-drama journey to the semifinals, the Three Lions are eager to buck the oddsmakers and punch their ticket to Sunday’s final against Spain, who booked their spot yesterday after outlasting France.

With Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking locked in, this latest installment of a bitter, historic rivalry promises to be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year. The stage is completely set for this semifinal showcase in Atlanta, where Argentina have spent the week dissecting every potential scenario if they win, tie or lose to England.

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Adding to the drama, projected lineups are dominating the headlines as Argentina and England eye a date with Spain. Scaloni is reportedly planning a few tactical adjustments to his starting XI to counter England’s structural threats and keep the reigning world champions moving forward.

Harry Kane #9 of England.

England’s recent FIFA ranking trajectory

This semifinal is already destined for the history books, marking the first time Lionel Messi will share the pitch with England in an official game, a narrative that has amplified the massive media buildup surrounding kickoff between Argentina and The Three Lions.

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Despite structural adjustments and a roller-coaster tournament run, England’s foundational consistency remains undeniable. The Three Lions have firmly held down the world’s No. 4 spot since October 2024, demonstrating two full years of elite global consistency ahead of their toughest test yet.

With tactical chess matches playing out on both sides, and the weather and teperature conditions in Atlanta Stadium are known. England are ready to unleash their full array of world-class attacking talent, while the Three Lions’ midfield receives a massive boost now with Declan Rice.