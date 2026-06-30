Erling Haaland achieves what Cristiano Ronaldo still hasn’t in seven fewer World Cup games

With his goal for Norway against Ivory Coast, Erling Haaland found the net in a World Cup knockout stage match before Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erling Haaland is on fire. Building on a strong start to the 2026 World Cup group stage, the Norwegian superstar scored in his first knockout stage game on the biggest tournament, achieving the feat before Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland’s goal for Norway to eliminate Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 saw him score in a World Cup knockout stage fixture in seven fewer appearances than Ronaldo on the global stage.

The Al Nassr star has played in eight World Cup knockout stage matches with Portugal but couldn’t find the net in any of those games, and couldn’t provide an assist either. With two wins, one draw (which ended in a penalty shootout win), and five losses, the tournament has been elusive for the 5x Ballon d’Or winner.

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Ronaldo chases first World Cup knockout stage goal

At 41, Ronaldo will chase his first goal at a World Cup knockout stage when Portugal take on Croatia on Thursday, July 2nd. The veteran striker scored twice in the group stage, with both goals coming in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the group stage.

World Cup knockout goals:



1 — Erling Haaland

0 — Cristiano Ronaldo



Haaland has played 7 fewer matches. pic.twitter.com/yNa6J5eSKA — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) June 30, 2026

Haaland’s impressive numbers with Norway

Haaland, meanwhile, is making noise in his very first World Cup appearance. At 25, the Manchester City star scored four goals in the group stage before adding another one to his tally in the Round of 32.

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Haaland now boasts an impressive 60 goals in just 53 international games, matching Kylian Mbappe’s number of goals for France in 48 fewer caps. Right now, the Norwegian striker and Lionel Messi are the only players at the 2026 World Cup with five or more goals.