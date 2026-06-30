Kylian Mbappe sets World Cup record Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer reach

Kylian Mbappe’s relentless tear through the 2026 World Cup continues, with the French superstar securing a historic milestone that leaves both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo firmly in his rearview mirror.

During France’s high-stakes clash against Sweden, Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net twice to claim a historic World Cup milestone, one that soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will find hard to catch, even as both veterans prepare for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

Mbappe’s latest strikes moved him past Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario for the most knockout-stage goals in World Cup history, bringing his career knockout tally to an unprecedented 10. In eclipsing the original Fenomeno, who scored 8 of his 15 career World Cup goals in the elimination rounds, Mbappe also extended his breathtaking overall tournament total to 18 goals.

The statistical gap between Mbappe and his contemporary rivals is now staggering. Messi currently sits at 5 career knockout-stage goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo has famously never scored in a World Cup knockout match. At just 27 years old, Mbappe is positioned to completely shatter the record books, with plenty of time remaining in this tournament to push the milestone into unreachable territory.

Advertisement

With this latest milestone, Mbappe has already eclipsed Pele in total goal contributions on the game’s biggest stage, leaving only Messi ahead of him in the record books. Given his age and the trajectory of this powerhouse French national team, the superstar forward is uniquely positioned to rewrite the World Cup history books by the time his international career is over.

Most goals in WC knockout matches:



9 — Kylian Mbappé

8 — Ronaldo



Clutch. pic.twitter.com/Yk2w1saNv5 — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) June 30, 2026

Tracking Mbappe’s record-breaking 2026 World Cup run

This latest goal is just the tip of the iceberg for Mbappe, who continues to rewrite the soccer history books. Throughout this tournament, the French superstar has shattered multiple milestones, cementing his legacy alongside the legendary Just Fontaine as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Les Bleus kit on the world stage.

Advertisement

Here are the historic milestones Mbappé has reached so far in this tournament:

At just 27 years old, Mbappe is on a realistic trajectory to surpass Messi as the highest scorer in World Cup history. However, with both generational superstars still actively alive and dominant in the 2026 bracket, the soccer world is eagerly anticipating a potential, high-stakes rematch of their legendary 2022 Final showdown.