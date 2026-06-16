Erling Haaland among players born overseas on Norway’s 2026 World Cup squad

Norway enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament's most dangerous dark horses. Making its first appearance at the global finals since France 1998, Stale Solbakken's side boasts a fascinating roster dynamic: two of its most influential players were actually born in England.

Group I of the 2026 World Cup presents a major challenge for Norway. While the squad is packed with top-tier talent, two of its prominent stars—including Erling Haaland—were actually born outside of the country.

In Group I, all four teams rely heavily on players born abroad. France features three players born overseas, while Senegal boasts a roster largely made up of players who were born in France.

For Norway, this dynamic applies to just two individuals: Erling Haaland and Thelo Aasgaard. Both players were born in the United Kingdom—Haaland in Leeds, and Aasgaard in Liverpool.

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Why is Erling Haaland representing Norway and not England?

Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s star striker, was born in Leeds, England, on July 21, 2000, while his father, Alfie Haaland, was playing for Leeds United in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland of Norway

Nevertheless, he moved back to Norway three years later and was never close to representing the Three Lions. He later stated that representing Norway simply ‘felt natural’ for him.

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Choosing Norway was always the primary option for the forward despite his eligibility for England. He has since become his nation’s all-time top scorer, boasting 55 goals in 50 appearances.

Thelo Aasgaard: A rising star for Norway

At 24 years old, Thelo Aasgaard is widely regarded as a rising star for the Norwegian national team. He was also eligible to represent England, having been born in Liverpool on May 2, 2002.

🎯 Top bins from Thelo!



📺Watch the highlights now on our YouTube | https://t.co/T61h7Lkovi pic.twitter.com/14mEzmRURl — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 17, 2026

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Aasgaard, an attacking midfielder who can also operate as a left winger, currently plays for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Given his immense talent, many pundits believe it is only a matter of time before he secures a move to a Premier League “Big Six” club.