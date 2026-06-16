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Norway’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup with Erling Haaland leading the team

Erling Haaland is leading Norway to what they hope will be a successful 2026 World Cup campaign, but where are they ranked by FIFA?

Erling Haaland of Norway
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway

Norway are one of the Group I participants alongside the France at the 2026 World Cup, and their current FIFA ranking is outstanding and having Erling Haaland makes them a team to watch.

With Erling Haaland as their best player, Norway qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup (1938, 1994, 1998, and now 2026). Norway comes at 31 in the FIFA Rankings.

This group might be considered as one of the toughest in the whole 2026 World Cup. In addition to Norway, it also includes perennial contenders France, and their new all-time top scorer Kylian Mbbape, AFCON powerhouses Senegal, and Iraq.

How does Norway compare to the rest of Group I?

According to the latest FIFA World Rankings, Norway are the third-ranked team in the group. The current standings are:

Norway's team

Norway’s team

  • France – 3rd
  • Senegal – 15th
  • Norway – 31st
  • Iraq – 57th
See also

2026 World Cup weather protocol: What happens if it rains and when are games suspended?

What is Norway’s schedule in Group I?

Norway will begin their World Cup journey against the ultimate underdog of Group I before closing the group stage in Boston. They will play exclusively in the East Coast in the group stage.

  • June 16: Norway vs. Iraq — Boston Stadium, Foxborough
  • June 22: Norway vs. Senegal — New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey
  • June 26: Norway vs. France — Boston Stadium, Foxborough
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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